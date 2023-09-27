The One

The One Gold Standard Play Collection

The One Gold Standard Play Collection is the perfect way to stock your toy box with the essentials. The One Gold Standard Play Collection is the perfect way to stock your toy box with the essentials. The collection features the best-selling The One Wand, The One Rose, The One Rabbit, Wicked Sensual Aqua Water-Based Lubricant - 2 oz. and Wicked Foam n’ Fresh Toy Cleaner - 8 oz. The One Wand is a 10-function wand vibrator that is waterproof, and perfect for partner or solo play. The One Rose that uses innovative pressure wave technology combined with vibration to deliver stimulation when and where it’s desired. The One Rabbit is a dual motor silicone rechargeable G-spot vibrator designed for ultimate satisfaction. The One Gold Standard Play Collection also includes a 2-ounce bottle of Wicked Sensual Aqua Water-Based Lubricant and an 8-ounce bottle of Wicked Foam n’ Fresh Toy Cleaner. The cleaner is a toy and body safe alternative to everyday soap and water. The lubricant is a water based blend of spa quality ingredients and enriched with Aloe, Vitamin E and Olive Leaf extract. Items Included: The One Wand The One Rose The One Rabbit Wicked Sensual Aqua Water-Based Lubricant - 2 oz. Wicked Foam n' Fresh Toy Cleaner - 8 oz.