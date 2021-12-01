Kule x Maxbone

The Dog Simon – White/navy/poppy

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kule

We’re taking the o so adorable KULE x Maxbone collaboration for another spin, this time with even more matching gear for dog moms and dads. Introducing the Dog Simon Vest, a reversible puffer for dogs AND the men and women who love them. With our signature stripes one side and a solid navy on the other, it’s pure puffy pawfection. Check our size guide to find the pawfect fit. **This item is excluded from discounts. Bow the French Bulldog is wearing a size M Otis the Mini Golden Doodle is wearing a size L 100% Polyester Snap Closure Leash Hole Sleeveless KULE Brand Taping on Hem Machine Washable Imported Small Yorkie & Pomeranian Neck Up to 11 Inches Belly Up to 15 Inches Medium Small Frenchie & Pug Neck 11-15 Inches Belly 15-21 Inches Large Large Frenchie & Cavalier Neck 15-19 Inches Belly 21-27 Inches X Large English Bulldog & Bull Terrier Neck 19-23 Inches Belly 27-32 Inches XX Large Labrador & Golden Retriever Neck 23-27 Inches Belly 32-36 Inches