We've upleveled our beloved Coconut Butter and taken it higher. Let the lifespring of antioxidants from our organic, ceremonial grade Matcha deliver you to a state of clear, clean focus while nourishing you with healthy fats from Mother nature's Miraculous coconut. Crack open a jar and spread the love. Made using an ancient method known as stone-grinding, The Matcha Coconut Butter is completely raw and never heated. This old world approach of grinding preserves both the coconut’s nutrients and flavor, while resulting in a smooth texture like no other. Containing only 100% certified organic coconut and organic, ceremonial grade matcha, this butter is packed full of skin healing properties. White magic by way of Japan. 227g/8oz
Gluten Free. Vegan.