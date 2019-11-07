Random House

The Last Course: The Desserts Of Gramercy Tavern

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

A beautiful new edition of "the greatest dessert book in the history of the world" (Bon Appé-tit), featuring 175 timeless recipes from Gramercy Tavern's James Beard Award&ndash-winning pastry chef. Claudia Fleming is a renowned name in the pastry world, acclaimed for having set an industrywide standard at New York City's Gramercy Tavern with her James Beard Award&ndash-winning desserts. With The Last Course, dessert lovers everywhere will be able to re-create and savor her impressive repertoire at home. Fleming's desserts have won a range of awards because they embody her philosophy of highly satisfying food without pretension, a perfect balance for home cooks. Using fresh, seasonal ingredients at the peak of their flavor, Fleming creates straightforward yet enchanting desserts that are somehow equal to much more than the sum of their parts. She has an uncanny ability to match contrasting textures, flavors, and temperatures to achieve a perfect result&mdash-placing something brittle and crunchy next to something satiny and smooth, and stretching the definition of sweet and savory while retaining an elemental simplicity. The Last Course contains 175 mouthwatering recipes that are organized seasonally by fruits, vegetables, nuts, herbs and flowers, spices, sweet essences, dairy, and chocolate. In the final chapter, Fleming suggests how to combine and assemble desserts from the previous chapters to create the ultimate composed desserts. And each chapter and each composed dessert is paired with a selection of wines. Recipes include Raspberry&ndash-Lemon Verbena Meringue Cake, Blueberry&ndash-Cream Cheese Tarts with Graham Cracker Crust, Cherry Cheesecake Tart with a Red Wine Glaze, Concord Grape Sorbet, Apple Tarte Tatin, Chestnut Soufflé-s with Armagnac-Nutmeg Custard Sauce, Buttermilk Panna Cotta with Sauternes Gelé-e, Warm Chocolate Ganache Cakes, and more. Beautifully illustrated with more than eighty color photographs throughout, The Last Course is a timeless, one-of-a-kind collection filled with original recipes that will inspire dessert enthusiasts for years to come.