Quaker City Mercantile

The Good Reverend’s Guide To Infused Spirits: Alchemical Cocktails, Healing Elixirs, And Cleansing Solutions For The Home And Bar

$15.74

Buy Now Review It

A complete guide to home uses for neutral spirits, from infusions and tinctures to cocktails and cleaning solutions. A bottle of rectified alcohol, like The Good Reverend's Universal Spirit from Tamworth Distilling, is a bottle of possibilities. In these pages, you'll discover over 100 recipes for infusions, tinctures, cocktails, cordials, elixirs, punches, and even household cleaners. This handbook will teach you to replicate famous liqueurs and classic cocktails, and help you prepare perfect garnishes and celebratory toasts. With step-by-step instructions and photos, you'll learn processes culinary, scientific, and alchemical to improve everything from your parties to your health. You'll learn the processes of osmosis and dissolution that create the perfect infusions. You'll be given the secrets to prep for guests lists of 1 or 100. You'll be guided through pairing your alcoholic creations with the rhythms of nature. Yes, with a bottle of purified spirits, you'll be able to purify your own human spirit. These recipes explain not just the flavor benefits of their ingredients, but also the spiritual and supernatural. Discover the meanings of herbs, the ratio of the Fibonacci sequence, and the effects of moon phases, among so much more. Come for the drinks, but stay for the magic.