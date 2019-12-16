Thoughtfully Gifted

The Good Hurt Fuego: Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

UNIQUE GIFT - Chosen as one of OPRAHS FAVORITE THINGS; What better way to show you are thinking of someone than with a beautiful and thoughtful hot sauce gift set! This gift set includes 7 different hot sauces inspired by exotic flavors and peppers from around the world. Beautifully packaged, high quality products to lavish someone special or yourself! VARIETY OF FLAVORS - These exquisite flavors will elevate your meals and tantilize your tastebuds! Flavors in this hot sauce kit include: Garlic Herb, Smokey Burbon, Garlic Pepper, Chipotle Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Whiskey Habanero, and Ghost Pepper. These hot sauces range ranges from mild for those who just want a little bit of a kick, to blazing hot for even the bravest hot sauce lovers. PERFECT PARING - These hot sauces are delicous and versatile enough to compliment any food! Chipotle pepper for tacos, Smokey Bourbon for BBQ, Garlic Herb for Pizza, Garlic Pepper for Wings, and Cayenne Pepper for eggs, Garlic Herb for seafood, and Ghost pepper for Thai food. These 7 different hot sauce bottle varieties are here to satisfy any daring culinary explorers. GIFT BAG READY - Each Thoughtfully gift is gift bag ready and delivers that "O.M.G!" moment when opened. You can wrap it up, slip it into a bag or add a bow, and it’s ready to go! This gift set makes a thoughtful and unique gift for women, men, coworkers, family members, best friend gifts, office exchange parties, bachelorette parties, and more! OUR STORY - Thoughtfully is a breakout gifting company that creates innovative food gift sets for all occasions. Expertly packaged and designed, Thoughtfully gifts “wow” every time. Our gift sets are more than just a product, they’re an entire experience! Everything in a Thoughtfully gift set fits together cohesively to tell the right story— creating an experience designed to delight.