T2

The Gift Of Sleep – Wellness Pack

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At T2

This pack is your ticket to a good night’s sleep. Grab your limited edition double walled glass and infuser, pick from two gloriously soothing night-time brews and settle into a little teatime meditation. Ensuring your dreams don’t pass you by, balance sleepy time with the delightfully floral flavours of Sleep Tight and The Quiet Mind. You’re in good hands with herbal wonders like lemon balm, chamomile and ashwagandha by your bedside. What's in the box? Contains 1 x Limited Edition Double Walled Glass, 1 x Limited Edition Merriest Infuser, 2 x Loose Leaf Tisanes in Mini Cubes: Sleep Tight (15g) The Quiet Mind (25g) Dimensions: 31.2cm x 10.8cm x 17.4cm