Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
The Dry Bar
The Double Shot Blow-dryer Brush
£125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Need a few alternatives?
Shark
Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer
BUY
£299.99
Shark
The Dry Bar
The Double Shot Blow-dryer Brush
BUY
£125.00
LookFantastic
Dyson
Airwrap Multi-styler
BUY
£499.99
Boots
Dyson
Airwrap™ Multi-styler Complete Long
BUY
$599.00
Sephora
More from Tools
Shark
Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer
BUY
£299.99
Shark
The Dry Bar
The Double Shot Blow-dryer Brush
BUY
£125.00
LookFantastic
Farmacy
10% Niacinamide Night Mask
BUY
$44.00
Sephora
Dyson
Airwrap Multi-styler
BUY
$899.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted