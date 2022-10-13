Everlane

The Corduroy Wide-leg Pant

$88.00 $70.40

Our signature wide-leg cut—now in full-length corduroy. Featuring a butt-boosting high rise, welt pockets, and a ’70s-inspired yoke, the Corduroy Wide-Leg Pant gives a whole new meaning to flattering-but-comfy bottoms. The best part? It’s made of our fine-wale corduroy, which means the texture is visibly smaller and softer than that of your average cords—and a whole lot cuter. Model Model is 5′9″, wearing a size 4 Materials 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane