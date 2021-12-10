Tipples at Home

The Classic G&t Box

$149.00

Enjoy your very own G&T flight with a bottle of Poor Toms Sydney Dry Gin, a range of tonic waters and a selection of dehydrated fruits. You will also receive a quality Japanese Jigger to help ensure you mix the perfect drink every time. Box Includes: 1x Poor Toms Sydney Dry Gin (700ml) 3x Fever Tree Tonic Water Selection (200ml) 1x Stainless Steel Japanese Jigger 1oz/2oz (30ml/60ml) 1x Pack of Dehydrated Oranges 1x Pack of Dehydrated Lemons 1x Pack of Dehydrated Limes 6x Sugarcane Straws (Not shown) 1x Tipples At Home Recipe Card 1x Gift Card with personal note* * All of our boxes can be sent as a gift with a custom message and card provided. Please view your cart and write your personal message in the box provided before checkout. If you want to swap any of your Fever Tree mixers for Stranglove mixers, just let us know at checkout and we will happily swap these for you. Gin Details The original. Our Sydney Dry Gin is unlike any other. We steep 10 botanicals in Australian wheat spirit, which is then distilled in our little German copper still. You'll notice a classic juniper backbone complimented by fresh green apple, native strawberry gum leaf, and chamomile. It is an easy drinking gin - delicate, fresh, and floral. Perfect in a strong G&T, a gin and soda, or a dry martini.