Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Everlane
The City Stripe Midi Dress
$148.00
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Need a few alternatives?
MILLCHIC
Oversized Casual Sweater Tunic
BUY
$40.99
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Plus Size Surplice Maxi Dress
BUY
$34.80
Amazon
In'voland
Floral Wrap V-neck Short Sleeve Belted Midi Dress
BUY
$45.99
Amazon
ROSIANNA
Ruffle Off Shoulder Plus Size Swing Dress
BUY
$31.99
Amazon
More from Everlane
Everlane
The City Stripe Midi Dress
BUY
$89.00
$148.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Relaxed Oxford Shirt
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Way-high® Jean
BUY
$81.00
$118.00
Everlane
More from Dresses
MILLCHIC
Oversized Casual Sweater Tunic
BUY
$40.99
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Plus Size Surplice Maxi Dress
BUY
$34.80
Amazon
In'voland
Floral Wrap V-neck Short Sleeve Belted Midi Dress
BUY
$45.99
Amazon
ROSIANNA
Ruffle Off Shoulder Plus Size Swing Dress
BUY
$31.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted