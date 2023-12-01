Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Comme Si
The Cashmere Sock
$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Comme Si
Need a few alternatives?
Rainbow Socks
Sushi Socks Box
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Nituyy
Unisex Knit Crocodile Socks
BUY
$16.99
Amazon
Free People
Hilarie Plaid Crew Socks
BUY
$14.00
Free People
Smilelife
Magnetic Holding Hands Socks (2 Pairs)
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
More from Comme Si
Comme Si
Yves Cotton Sock
BUY
$19.00
$35.00
END.
Comme Si
The Cashmere Duo Set Of Socks
BUY
$150.00
Matches Fashion
Comme Si
La Boxer Classica
BUY
$58.00
Comme Si
Comme Si
The Diane Sock
BUY
$55.00
Comme Si
More from Intimates
Comme Si
The Cashmere Sock
BUY
$80.00
Comme Si
Lemonade Dolls
The Picot Lace Fuller Cup Set
BUY
£40.00
Lemonade Dolls
Intimately | Free People
Lady Lux Layering Top
BUY
$40.00
Free People
Ariane Xania
Stripe Kimono Robe
BUY
$395.00
Ariane Xania
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted