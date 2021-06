Solid & Striped

The Brody Bottom Zebra Jacquard

$88.00

Designed with a high waist, the new Brody bottom is perfect for those who want more coverage. Pair these bold Zebra bottoms with the coordinating Brody Top or mix and match with the Tenley top for a similar feel. Complete your look with the Talia Shorts and a white cardigan for the perfect transitional outfit.