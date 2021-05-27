The Black Home

The Black Home X Verna Fogg Peel Stick Mural Wallpaper

Mural Wallpaper Transform an accent wall or an entire room with our THE BLACK HOME x VERNA FOGG mural wallpaper. Get creative! Wallpaper can be applied to pretty much anything like furniture, bookcases, stair risers, drawers and more. This design is perfect for your bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or office. Simply peel and stick onto recommended surfaces. It is not recommended to apply this product to textured surfaces or surfaces in poor/wet conditions as the wallpaper will not stick or damage could occur upon removal. Ready-to-use, self-adhesive No pastes or glues needed, and no residue left behind Heavy-Duty Vinyl paper using thick vinyl commonly used in Italian wallpaper manufacturing to provide an ultra-chic, luxurious feel Larger panels for less application time Repositionable, making prints easy to re-align if you'd like DIY friendly. Simply peel off to remove or leave up indefinitely. Wallpaper is steam and moisture resistant. It is NOT resistant to water. Made in the U.S.A. Please note, this wallpaper is not suitable for textured walls. Gold is not reflective. 7-10 business day turn around. Purchase a 2 ft. (w) x 2 ft. (h) sample to get a feel for the luxurious quality. Contact us if you have any questions on sizing, rush orders, or for custom requests at hello@theblackhome.com