BisKing Cake
The Bisking Cake
$25.00
At BisKing Cake
The BisKing Cake The Original biscuit king cake Denser than your run of the mill king cake Cinnamon sweet and salty combo Baby Included Roughly 7-9 servings per cake Made in a kitchen that handles nuts Contact us at orders@biskingcake.com for special requests See FAQ for more information Orders placed before 5pm will be baked/shipped fresh the following business day. Orders after 5pm are baked/shipped 2 business days later at the latest. If you are interested in sending cakes to multiple places, please let us know! Please contact us at orders@biskingcake.com for more information.