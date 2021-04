Omsom

The Best Seller Set Of Asian Meal Starters

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Omsom

Fire up our best-selling Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Thai Larb, + Japanese Yuzu Misoyaki in under 30 minutes! Cook these dishes with everything from tofu to chicken to salmon - check out the "Make This With" section below for more recipe ideas Contains 9 starters total Each starter serves 2, so say hello to 18 damn delicious meals!