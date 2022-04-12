Breville

The Bambino®

$299.95

Buy Now Review It

At Breville

The faster way to professional results at home. Like professional machines, the Bambino can deliver third wave specialty coffee. This is made possible by the 4 keys formula. Delivering barista quality performance using a 54mm portafilter with 18 grams of coffee for full flavor and a powerful steam wand to create microfoam required for latte art. With a proprietary Thermojet heating system the machine is ready to start in 3 seconds.