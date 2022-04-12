United States
Breville
The Bambino®
$299.95
At Breville
The faster way to professional results at home. Like professional machines, the Bambino can deliver third wave specialty coffee. This is made possible by the 4 keys formula. Delivering barista quality performance using a 54mm portafilter with 18 grams of coffee for full flavor and a powerful steam wand to create microfoam required for latte art. With a proprietary Thermojet heating system the machine is ready to start in 3 seconds.