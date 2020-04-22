Brightland

The Artist Capsule

$115.00

At Brightland

Introducing The Artist Capsule, featuring Brightland's LUCID, ARDOR and ARISE together for the very first time. The Artist Capsule celebrates the merging of art and food, with category-changing artists who have designed each limited-run label for three special blends. For every purchase of The Artist Capsule through April, we are donating 50 meals to Feeding America, a nonprofit that supports food banks nationwide. In times like these, it is imperative that we nourish ourselves and help nourish our communities.