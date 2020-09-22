Hammacher Schlemmer

The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask

Available only from Hammacher Schlemmer, this is the general use face mask that can help protect against airborne germs and impurities while keeping your skin cool and dry even with extended wear. Unlike ordinary masks, this unique mask is infused with antibacterial silver nano particles which protect the mask from bacteria and odors. These particles create a hostile environment for bacteria, helping to inhibit their growth and survival. Made from breathable fabric, this mask remains cool against the skin, provides UV protection, and comes with five removable, five-stage disposable filters to trap pollutants such as pollen, mold, smoke, and dust mites with greater than 95% efficiency. Adjustable elastic ear loops and metal nose bridge let you create a comfortable, secure fit. Cooling properties do not diminish with hand washings. Mask is 50% antibacterial cooling nylon fibers/50% polyester. Can be worn with or without filter. Each filter lasts for up to three uses. This mask is not intended for medical use and will not filter out particles smaller than 2.5 microns, such as viruses or small bacteria. Not tested for reduction of any illness. Imported. Navy, Red, Light Blue, Light Gray, Gray, and Dark Green.