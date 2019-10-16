BYOB Hot Sauce

The 25 Sauces Of Christmas Countdown To Santa Claus

The Best Advent Calendar Ever! If you want to get a hot sauce set that nobody else has, be entertained every day by opening a drawer to something new and amazing, and be assured that you are going to find your new favorite hot sauce... then this is the most important hot sauce gift set you'll ever purchase! The 25 Sauces of Christmas by BYOBHotSauce is an amazing new hot sauce gift set that helps every hot sauce lover to give the perfect gift.You get large 2 ounce glass bottles of slow-simmered hot sauce, each with it's own Christmas themed label. North Pole Heating Company Comets Cayenne Colon Cleanser Frosty's Fire Starter Silver Bells Signature Sauce Mistletoe Postion Blitzens Mouth Blitzer Krampus Blend Elf Elixer Heaux, Heaux, Heaux Sauce Baby Its Chile Outside It's The Most Wonderful Hot Sauce Serrano Clause Ragin Cajun Christmas Belsnickles Brew Hark The Habanero Sings Oh Christmas Tree Feliz Trinidad The Pepper Express Miricle on Jalapeno Street Christmas in Carolina Rudolphs Red Nose Maker The Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future The Green Pepper Who Stole Christmas Saint Nicks Scotch Santas Secret Sauce Why wait another day to get THE hot sauce set that nobody else has! - Order Now!