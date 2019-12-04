Nails Inc.

That Tan Life

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nails Inc.

Four tan enhancing nail polishes to keep your tan turned up! A sunset spectrum of shades from light to deep designed to intensify your summer glow. See this as the beach, bottled. ‘Living for the Tan Lines’ is a deep maple bronze with a micro glitter shimmer finish. ‘That Tan Life’ is liquid gold bottled with an added shimmer depth. ‘Well Baked’ is a staple rose gold shade with warm metallic finish. ‘Major Player’ is swatched to our ‘Girl King’ lip strobe, a platinum base which colour flips to a pink micro glitter.