THANK YOU SKILLED KEYWORKERS!' A4 Art Print on Hahnemuehle German Etching 310gsm (matt textured) paper. Prints are signed and number in an edition of 100. Can be stuck as posters in your window, framed as art prints and given as gifts to friends, family and keyworkers in your life. All art print orders are wrapped in protective cellophane wrapping and posted in hardback envelopes. They are despatched within 7 working days of purchase as UK Signed delivery through Royal Mail, first class. There may be some delays in delivery time due to the pandemic as understandably medical and essential supplies are prioritised. UK Delivery only. All profits going to 'Masks For NHS Heroes' initiative. About Masks for NHS Heroes: "We are a group of colleagues (doctors in hospitals and GP), who have set up this initiative to source PPE for those who need it most in our fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19). Our names are Dr Mona Barzin (GP), Dr Salaj Masand (Medicine, Ashford Hospital, Kent), Mr Ravi Visagan (Neurosurgery, King's College Hospital, London) & Mr Nav Kumar." For more information or to donate directly: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/masks4nhsheroes#start