Omsom

Thai Larb Starter 3-pack

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Omsom

Fire up Thai Larb with everything from chicken to mushrooms in under 20 minutes! Crafted in collaboration with Chefs Chat + Ohm Suansilphong of Fish Cheeks, NYC Made with Red Boat Fish Sauce! Contains 3 starters total Each starter serves 2-3, so say hello to 9 meals