Enjoy a Thai classic with our Thai Iced Tea kit, including everything you need to make five authentic servings of this full-bodied caffeinated green tea with a touch of sweetened condensed milk. This traditional tea is best served iced with your favorite Asian cuisine, or to simply be enjoyed on a hot afternoon. We've partnered with our friends at Tea Drops who manufacture organic pressed teas that disintegrate in your cup. Made in Los Angeles with organic spices and lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar, Teadrops are loose leaf tea without the fuss, and perfectly complement our California Sweetened Condensed Milk in this exclusive sweet treat kit. Ingredients: Milk, Sugar, Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Thai Tea (Green Tea, FD + C Yellow NO. 6) Allergen Information: CONTAINS MILK Includes: 5 Single Serve Thai Tea Drops 5 Packets of Copper Cow Coffee's Sweetened Condensed Milk