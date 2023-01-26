Pottery Barn

Textured Basketweave Knit Throw

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

Product Details Made from 100% acrylic. Yarn-dyed fiber has incredibly rich color that holds its vibrancy over time. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Certified: WSI Certificate #: 14.HUS.42449: tested for 350+ harmful substances to keep you and your family safe from chemicals common to textile manufacturing. Imported. Spot clean with soft, damp cloth. Blot to remove excess water; air dry. Overall: 50" w x 60" l Tassel: 7" l