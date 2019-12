Casa Dragones

Tequila Casa Dragones Joven

Dubbed the “Tastemaker’s Top Tequila” by Forbes Magazine, Casa Dragones Joven is a small batch, limited edition, 100% Blue Agave Tequila, a master blend of silver tequila and extra aged tequila, rested in new American oak barrels for five years, for a complex, smooth taste that is ideal for sipping and pairing with food.