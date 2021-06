Casa Dragones

Tequila Blanco

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Drizly

Named the “Best Blanco Tequila” by Epicurious, Casa Dragones Blanco is a small batch, 100% Pure Blue Agave silver tequila, crafted to deliver the true essence of agave through an innovative process that focuses on purity, for a crisp, smooth taste that is perfect to enjoy on the rocks or in signature craft cocktails.