Unity Vibration

Tart Raspberry

Our Kombucha Beer is a wonderful evolution of our traditional Kombucha. “Triple Goddess” is a marriage of our 30-day brewed Kombucha, organic dried hops and either organic raw ginger root, organic fresh raspberries, organic peaches, or three types of hops, juniper and grapefruit rind. All aged and open-air-fermented in oak barrels and then bottle conditioned. The combination creates exquisite flavors that have depth and complexity as well as healthy nutrients. Like our organic Kombucha, it is raw, made with organic ingredients, gluten free, vegan and bottle conditioned and lends itself to healthy and beneficial bacteria. Unity Vibration was the first to release an all-kombucha based Kombucha Beer nationally. ALL OF OUR KOMBUCHA BEERS ARE GLUTEN-FREE!