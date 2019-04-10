Talisker

Talisker Game Of Thrones House Greyjoy Select Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$46.65

House Greyjoy rules the Iron Islands and worships the Drowned God. Talisker was a natural pair for House Greyjoy as this single malt is distilled on the shores of the Isle of Skye, one of the most remote and rugged areas of Scotland. The layered flavors and signature maritime character of Talisker Select Reserve are the result of its wave-battered shores. This liquid is an intense smoky single malt Scotch with spicy, powerful and sweet elements combined with maritime flavors. Dry Sichuan peppery smoke and dark chocolate on the nose. On the palate the salted caramel with chili flakes explode into a smoky fruit cake of spice and the finish is long and complex with a lasting character of leather. These iconic whiskies serve as must-have collectibles for Game of Thrones and whisky adorers. Please drink responsibly.