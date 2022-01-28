Explorer

Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate 32 Oz Bottle

$45.00 $36.90



Control your caffeine with our convenient cold brew concentrates. Explorer is the only coffee concentrate available in 4 caffeine levels so you can make the coffee that suits your needs. Crafted by 3-award winning Tastemakers, Explorer's 4 caffeine levels are all made from organic, fair-trade and specialty grade coffee beans. And it's super concentrated - 10x stronger than a regular coffee - so you can make it anyway you want. The Big Bottle is 32oz of delicious cold brewed and super concentrated coffee. As a 1:4 concentrate, that makes 20 big 80z glasses of cold brew. What you get: 32oz bottle of Explorer Cold Brew Concentrate Makes 20 gourmet coffees, on-the-go or at home Shelf life of 9 months Caffeine levels (per oz): No Caf: Swiss Water* Decaf (0-2mg) Low Caf: Swiss Water Half-Caf (50mg) Reg Caf: Single Origin Arabica (100mg) Extra Caf: Single Origin Arabica with organic caffeine from green coffee (150mg) How to use: Pour 1-2oz of Explorer into a glass Add 6-8oz of cold or hot water or milk Stir and enjoy! 100% Happiness Guaranteed. If you're not satisfied, we'll refund you. No questions asked! *SWISS WATER ® AND SWISS WATER ® Logo are trademarks of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. used under license.