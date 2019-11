David's Tea

Give thanks with ultimate fall indulgence. Made with a premium black tea base certified by Elephant Approved® – a non-profit organization that aims to help reduce Human Elephant Conflict in tea producing regions around the world – this spiced sweet potato tea is a feel-good way to treat yourself while doing some good. It’s got all the warmth of spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, plus a sweet and creamy marshmallow finish – perfect for lattes.