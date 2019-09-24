Uncommon Goods

Sushi Making Kit

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Why go out for sushi when you can serve your own, handcrafted sushi rolls right in the comfort of your own kitchen? Carley Sheehy wondered the same thing, and created this DIY kit which includes everything you'll need to create these Japanese delights that are as fun to make as they are to eat. Get started with the popular sushi roll recipes included, or add a medley of your own ingredients to construct a custom-made roll that's jam-packed with your favorite flavors. In addition to a rolling mat, easy-to-follow instructions, and helpful drink pairings, the kit also comes with the base ingredients for four servings of sushi, including sushi rice, rice vinegar powder, nori�the special seaweed used to bind rolls�sesame seeds and spicy wasabi powder�just add your favorite fillings! Made in Livermore, California. Click here to learn how to use your Sushi Making Kit and check out our Gift Lab to see a member of our team put the Sushi Making Kit to the test!