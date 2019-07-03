NEED TO FOCUS? Stay energized with tasty, convenient, and healthy TeaSquares caffeinated energy bites.
SUSTAINED ENERGY: Our tea contains an energizing combination of naturally occurring caffeine and l-theanine, which together provide you with long-lasting energy to focus and get more done.
TASTY: Each bite-size square is oven baked, packed with wholesome puffed millet, crunchy almonds, and flavorful fruits.
CONVENIENT: The perfect snack for: morning energy, an afternoon pick-me-up, or exercise recovery.