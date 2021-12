Ghost

Summer Dress, Cream Roses

£89.00 £44.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ghost

Cut from luxurious satin, our Summer dress is a classic sleeveless slip style dress with wider straps for added comfort. In a beautiful vintage English rose print on a cream base, the V-shape neckline with underbust gathered seams promises a flattering silhouette. Wear yours with heels or trainers and light jacket for a finished look.