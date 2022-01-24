Sugarfina

Sugar Lips Set Of 4 Candy Cubes

$32.00

Details & Care Perfect for gifting, these candy cubes are full of delectable Sugar Lips gummies in flavors of strawberry, cherry and watermelon. Pucker up for these chewy candies dusted in sweet and sour sugar crystals for a lip-smacking sensation. Set of four 2" candy cubes May contain wheat, peanuts and tree nuts Made in the USA Item #6188150 Ingredients Corn Syrup, Sugar, Food Starch Modified, Dextrose, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Color Added, Red 40 Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging Free Shipping & Returns See more