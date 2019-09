Sugarfina

Hey sugar lips. You'll want to pucker up to these sweet & sour gummy lips in delicious natural flavors of strawberry, cherry, and watermelon. Kissably-soft and chewy, these sugar lips are dusted in sweet & sour sugar crystals for a lip-smackin' mouthwatering smooch sensation. Made with pectin, these gummies are gelatin-free, perfect for vegans and vegetarians.