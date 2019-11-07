Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Albano
Studded Sandals
$107.00
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Black leather studded sandals from Albano featuring an open toe, a sling back strap with a buckle fastening, a branded label to the insole and a block mid heel with silver tone studs.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Nine West
Edyn Women's Metallic Pumps
$89.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Zara
Mid-heel Strappy Leather Sandals
£55.99
from
Zara
BUY
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Manolo Blahnik
Black Patent Snake Skin Leather Ankle Strap Sandals
£190.23
£152.18
from
1st Dibs
BUY
More from Albano
More from Heels
Nodaleto
Block Heel Pumps
£1472.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
H&M
Snakeskin-patterned Pumps
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Ankle Strap Concrete Heel Court Shoes
£55.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Zara Campaign
Snakeskin Print Leather Shoes
£99.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted