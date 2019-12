Stretch Lamé Shirred Mini Dress

$750.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight, super-stretch metallic jersey Allover elastic ruching Sparkling rhinestone shoulder straps Exposed back zip with 'A' zip pull Shell: 48% viscose/25% polyester/20% polyamide/7% elastane Lining: 95% polyester/5% elastane Dry clean Made in the USA Fabric from Italy Style #AREAA30060