Milk Bar

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Milk Bar

Details AN IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING PRE-ORDER! The Strawberry Shortcake Cake is currently available for pre-order, with the earliest delivery date of 4/24. If you would like to order additional Milk Bar treats to arrive sooner, please place two separate orders! Strawberry Shortcake is an early Tosi claim to fame (it was the first dessert she put on the menu at Momofuku) — but this springtime-only cake is on a whole new level. What’s in a Shortcake Cake? Buttery vanilla cake layers sandwiched with lightly sweet creme fraiche frosting, creamy-crunchy milk crumbs, and a brilliant punch of Tristar strawberry jam.