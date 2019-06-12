Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Sukutu

Straw Top Handle Handbag

$28.99
At Amazon
Handbag design concept is sweet style, novelty shape. This handbag using natural healthy straw, paper string and rattan material keep you cool and comfortable when carrying it in a hot summer. She is simple and fresh.
Featured in 1 story
The Most “Influential” Handbags On Amazon
by Emily Ruane