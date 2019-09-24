Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Plantation Rum

Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple Rum

$28.99
At Total Wine
Trinidad and Tobago - Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum is an artisinal infusion of pineapple in Carribean Rum. Delicious by itself, in an Old Fashioned or in a Classic Daiquiri. Enjoy!
Featured in 1 story
The Best Under $35 Alcohol
by Olivia Harrison