Starbucks

Starbucks Individually Wrapped Holiday Cookie Straws, 20 Count Can

$6.98

Buy Now Review It

Treat yourself to a little something special this season. Starbucks cookie straws in a limited edition holiday tin have a toasted, crisp crunch and a luscious layer of rich, dark chocolaty sweetness inside. Add extra pleasure to your morning coffee, a layer of flavor to a warm drink or enjoy them on their own as a treat. Enjoy the holidays all the more with Starbucks Cookie Straws.