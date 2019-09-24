Starbucks

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa is rich, velvety cocoa with decadent bits of real dark chocolate blended right it. Inspired by customers favorite Starbucks coffeehouse beverages, this high-quality, premium bulk package of 30 servings in a 30 ounce tin is perfect for on-the-go hot cocoa either at home or in the office. Unlike other brands, we use approximately 40% cocoa, making it the #2 ingredient in our offerings. The cocoa is made with high-quality, premium ingredients that are ethically sourced with sustainable practices. Just like coffee, Starbucks Cocoa was designed to ensure a long-term supply of high-quality, ethically sourced cocoa while contributing positively to the environment and to cocoa-farming communities. As part of The Cocoa Practices program, our cocoa is included in a continuous improvement model that rewards the members of the supply chain for increasing scores year over year.