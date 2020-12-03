PANDORA

‘star Gazers’ Art Print

At Pandora Loves Teachers

This piece was inspired by wisdom from my father, a teacher of 35 years, who taught me that one’s character is revealed most when it is tested by adversity. As 2020 has demonstrated, in life, we all must undertake challenges. For me, love and unity—particularly this year—have meant leaning on the strength, inspiration, and guidance of others to navigate and overcome adversity. This print features three fearless women in a composition of unity with the earth and stars. It represents the idea of finding strength and encouragement in each other. The blooming flowers that surround them represent the idea that the events of our lives will in part be shaped by us; some cannot be, but our lives will unfold regardless. Let us go on together and live courageously in the moment. Details: Limited run of 200. Digital print. 12” x 18” [Unframed] All proceeds go to Children’s Institute. US shipping only. All sales are final. Items cannot be exchanged or refunded.