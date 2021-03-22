Brita

Standard Ultramax Water Filter Dispenser, 18 Cup, 1 Count

SPACE EFFICIENT: The BPA-Free UltraMax Water Dispenser holds 18 cups or 1.13 gallons of water, which is great for families and fits neatly on countertops and refrigerator shelves. CLEANER AND GREAT TASTING: The Brita standard filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water for cleaner great tasting water for the whole family. Substances reduced may not be in all users' water FILTER CHANGE REMINDER: A helpful sticker indicator on the water dispenser lets you keep track of when you last changed your water filter and when it needs to be replaced. Replace Brita filters every 40 gallons or every 2 months EASY POUR: This large, 18 cup filtered water dispenser has a spigot that makes pouring easy REDUCE WASTE & SAVE: 1 Brita standard water filter can replace 300 standard 16 ounces water, bottles which saves you money and reduces plastic waste Drink healthier, great-tasting water with this BPA free Brita 18 Cup UltraMax Water Dispenser. The extra large capacity makes this water filtration system perfect for busy families, sports teams and offices, while a new, sleek, space efficient design allows for convenient storage. A flip top lid makes refilling a breeze. Plus, just a glance at the filter indicator lets you know when it is time to change the Brita water filter. This filtered water dispenser comes with 1 water filter and delivers great tasting water in every pour.