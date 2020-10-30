St. Regis

St. Regis Cabernet Non-alcoholic Wine

$18.68

Buy Now Review It

Acidity: Lively and refreshing – a perfect balance between malic and tartaric acids (6g). Sugar perception: Delicately sweet Tannins: Remarkably soft Texture: Full-bodied Body: Full-bodied Tasting notes from our sommelier: Beneath the deep, ruby red colour of the full-bodied St. Regis Cabernet Sauvignon wine is a perfect assemblage of some of the best grapes from our North of Spain vineyard. Well-constructed, it is the fresh climate of the region that provides this wine with its bold colour and an aromatic nose of spices, mint, ripe plums and blackcurrant. On the palate, this wine showcases ripe tannins and refreshing but balanced acidity. Its texture precedes a long finish featuring subtle notes of toasty oak and