Sririachamini

Sriracha Mini Keychain Bottle Hot Sauce Mayo Sauce Szechuan Sauce Favorite Sauce Bottles (1-pack, 1.7oz) (sauce Not Included)

$7.95

Buy Now Review It

Anywhere,Anytime-Srirachamini Don’t Ever Be Without Sriarcha Again Srirachamini is a must-have for every sriracha lover. With Srirachamini, you’ll never worry about a sriracha-less meal again. No matter where you go, no matter what time of day, sriracha will be by your side ! Ever had a meal that you felt absolutely needed the wonderful spicy flavor of sriracha, but you didn’t have sriracha with you? We’ve all been in that horrible situation…But don’t worry- thanks to SrirachaMini, you don’t ever need to be without your favorite sauce again! We have created a portable solution for that red goodness that allows you to carry it right at your waist, and no matter where you are or what time it is, you can enjoy sriracha. The best part – the SrirachaMini is completely reusable, so whenever you run out of sauce, don’t freak out – just refill your SrirachaMini and enjoy it wherever you go! Are you a Sriracha lover? Well, this keychain Sriracha bottle is right up your alley! You don’t have to worry about Sriracha-less meals anymore! This little bottle is easily refillable and reusable with the flip top, leak proof cap. As soon as you order it, you’ll get an empty bottle ready to be filled with your favorite sauce! Wait no more and enjoy every meal with some spice!