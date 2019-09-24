Chuao Chocolatier

Sprinkle Dreams Chocolate Bars (3-pack)

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

The Sprinkle Dreams is a milk chocolate featuring crisp waffle cones, hazelnuts, and rainbow sprinkles with each bite. MADE THE EUROPEAN WAY: Fine artisan chocolatiers abroad know that small batches make for the best results and so do we. MINI BARS WITH BIG FLAVOR: Each bar is only 60 calories and filled with flavor combinations– just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. Bon Appétit! . FREE OF PRESERVATIVES: We’ve always nixed all artificial preservatives, additives, colorings and flavorings when creating our chocolate. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: If for any reason our quality of chocolate doesn’t meet up to your standards, please contact us for a refund or exchange.