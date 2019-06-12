Bon & Viv

Spiked Seltzer Variety Pack (12 12-ounce Cans)

$29.99

At Drizly

Introducing BON & VIV™ Spiked Seltzer, a unique combination of bright and refreshing taste and great nutritional claims - 0 grams of sugar and 90 calories per 12 oz can and 0 grams of sugar and 120 calories per 16 oz can. We make BON & VIV™ Spiked Seltzer using select ingredients including purified water and natural fruit flavors to create the 4.5% alcohol and a clean, crisp taste. With no barley or wheat, BON & VIV™ Spiked Seltzer is gluten free. This product was previously known as SpikedSeltzer Variety Pack. - 6 pack variety pack features Black Cherry Rosemary, Lemon Lime, and Prickly Pear - 12 pack variety pack features Pear Elderflower, Clementine Hibiscus, Grapefruit and Cranberry - 24 pack variety pack features Pear Elderflower, Clementine Hibiscus, Black Cherry Rosemary, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Cranberry