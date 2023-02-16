Ashebre

Spicy Smoked Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce

$13.95

Buy Now Review It

🌶️Bold & Spicy: Prepared naturally with smoked tomatoes & authentic Jamaican scotch bonnet peppers that provide a spicy, smokey & unique flavor to your dishes that will have your mouth watering 🆙Level Up Your Meals: Transform your daily dishes into gourmet masterpieces. The spicy kick of scotch bonnet peppers is the perfect Jamaican seasoning to elevate any dining experience ✅Exceptional Quality: As artisanal producers, we source high-quality, all-natural, gluten-free ingredients. Our hot sauce doesn’t contain artificial preservatives, added sugar, or oil 💥No Limits: Take Ashebre hot sauce to your next BBQ, picnic, or social. Elevate your chicken wings, grilled steak, salmon, sautéed mushrooms, string beans, breakfast eggs, appetizers & so much more! 🎁Perfect Gift: All our products are carefully crafted to break the mold of traditional food. Gift your family & friends the opportunity to level up their meals at home or when dining out into gourmet plates